Southwest Atlanta neighborhood locked down after SWAT call

- A gunman is still on the run after a neighborhood was shut down by the Atlanta Police SWAT team Wednesday after reports a gunman had fired a shot and fled inside a southwest Atlanta home.

It started just after 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of T.P. Burruss Senior Dr. SW in a neighborhood near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. The area around that intersection was shut down for police until just before 8 p.m.

Atlanta Police said a man fired a shot at a woman, who then ran to a nearby home. Initial reports from police indicated the woman was shot, but it was later learned the woman was not injured.

"[We heard] one shot. Just one shot-- then we heard the sirens, then the police came," said neighbor Wendy Brown, whose home was right beside the SWAT search.

Police called out SWAT and hostage negotiators to the home. SKYFOX 5 was over the scene watching as a line of officers in full tactical gear entered the home around 6:30 p.m. Police later said they did not find the man or a gun inside after serving that search warrant.

Multiple streets were shut down in the height of rush hour as cars were diverted onto side streets and people were kept from homes and businesses.

Officers found articles of clothing believed to belong to the suspect were recovered in near the wood line behind the home.

Investigators believe the incident started after the suspect grabbed the victim’s cell phone away from her, but the investigation remains open as does the search for the suspect.

Authorities are still questioning the victim and working on getting a description of the gunman.