- Marietta SWAT cleared the scene of a standoff Thursday afternoon after police said the fugitive who they were searching for was not found inside of the apartments he had earlier barricaded himself in.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, they were assisting Marietta SWAT after the suspect refused to leave an apartment inside the complex. The suspect is believed to be armed.

The incident happened at the Park on Windy Hill apartments at 2121 Windy Hill Road. Authorities were attempting to arrest the suspect on an aggravated assault warrant.

Marietta Police tell FOX 5's Natalie Fultz that the wanted fugitive, identified as Maliek Dandridge, crawled into an attic and broke into other apartments.