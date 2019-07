- A former Gwinnett County police officer was taken into custody Friday afternoon by the SWAT team who was asked to help serve the warrant.

Justin Bouchillon, a 19-year veteran with the Gwinnett County Police Department, was taken into custody along Flat Run Drive near Bethlehem around 4 p.m. Friday after a search by the SWAT team and several other municipalities. Police said Bouchillon resigned recently after allegations of domestic violence situation in Clarke County.

“When the officers came out here this morning they tried to serve a warrant on him and they knew that he was armed... So, they wanted to make sure not only they were safe but the person that we were looking for the former officer was safe,” said Corporal Michelle Pihera, Gwinnett County Police Department.

That’s why the asked the SWAT team to help in the search.

Investigators said the warrant stems from a violation of a temporary protection order. The department said the order was put in place following an incident between Bouchillon and his to be ex-wife.

Bouchillon was booked into the Gwinnett County jail.

It was not immediately clear if he had legal representation.