- South Carolina shooting suspect arrested after Gwinnett SWAT standoff

Local and federal authorities took a shooting suspect into custody Friday afternoon after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a Gwinnett County home.

The standoff began late Friday morning when U.S. Secret Service agents who were serving warrants on two men wanted out of Newberry County, South Carolina called for backup.

Members of the Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT team quickly responded, and authorities surrounded the house at Spain Road and Annistown Road near Snellville.

For hours, armed officers worked the scene.

A woman who lives across the street from the home told FOX 5’s Patty Pan, “it was funny to see people around in my yard. It looked like an invasion. I was like, what’s going on here, people? And they were like, just go back in, just go back in.”

After nearly four hours, the SWAT situation came to a peaceful end.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Kevin Price on a warrant for aggravated assault.

According to FOX affiliate WACH in Columbia, South Carolina, deputies in Newberry County wanted Price in connection with a May ambush shooting of a car with 4 people inside, 2 of whom were children.

Newberry County deputies believe the shooting started as a vendetta against a family member of the people inside the car.

No one was injured in the May incident in South Carolina.

But the second suspect was not arrested Friday and remains on the loose.

Police identified him as 25-year-old Tiyon Sanders, wanted for a charge of armed robbery.

Gwinnett County Police spokesperson Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters, “We don’t know their connection to the house.”