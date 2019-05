Atlanta Police said they made a disturbing discovery while answering a noise complaint in northwest Atlanta Monday evening.

Officers were called out to the pool located within The 500 at Northside apartment complex in 500 block Northside Circle NW around 7:50 p.m. for that noise complaint due to a large party, according to police. Officers said they noticed a 19-year-old man who appeared to be in the water.

The man was pulled out and CPR was administered, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. Police believe the man died as a result of drowning, but an autopsy will need to be performed for an official cause and manner of death.