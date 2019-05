- A suspect in a deadly stabbing has been released from the hospital and is now behind bars at the Fulton County Jail.

Police say Pedro Navarro Zelaya stabbed his ex-girlfriend during a child's birthday party in Roswell last Saturday night and then he stabbed himself.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Navarro-Zelaya was also taken to the hospital. He was released Friday and taken into custody.

He was charged with murder.

