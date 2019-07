- Officials in New York have arrested an "armed and dangerous" Newton County suspect believed to have run down and killed a special needs man on the Fourth of July.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown announced that 27-year-old Joshua Anderson was arrested in New York.

Anderson faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and duty to stop at the scene of an accident, according to deputies. Those charges stem from a death of 20-year-old Kevin Marshall Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, deputies said Marshall went over Browning’s home on North Lake Drive. Marshall’s mother told FOX 5 news this was something he son, who said suffered from ADHD and had the mentality of a 13-year-old, had done many times before. She said he liked to go play basketball with the children at the home.

Investigators said at some point during his visit, Anderson and Marshall got into a scuffle, something many people who spoke with FOX 5 News called a one-way altercation.

Investigators said bystanders were able to separate the men and both were asked to leave. Marshall walked away, while deputies said an enraged Anderson drove off in his gray 2001 Toyota Tacoma extended cab. Deputies said it was that pickup truck which ran down Marshall at Morningside Drive and North Lake Drive, about 900 feet from where he was playing basketball. Marshall was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, the truck was found by deputies ditched in a wooded area near the scene. Investigators said they impound the truck and performed a search. Deputies also executed a search warrant on Anderson’s home.

There is no word on whether Anderson was in the company of his girlfriend, 31-year-old Kendra Browning. There are conflicting reports on if Browning went with Anderson willingly, but deputies confirmed to FOX 5 News on Sunday a missing person case had been filed by one of her family members.