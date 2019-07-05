< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417100153" class="mod-wrapper Suspect in deadly Newton County hit and run arrested in New York </figure> <figcaption> Joshua Anderson (Courtesy: Newton County Sheriff's Office) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/newtonbolo_1562362503988_7479319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417100153-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="newtonbolo_1562362503988.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/newtonbolo_1562530977804_7485732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417100153-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="newtonbolo_1562530977804.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.01.26.20_1562427724876.png_7482768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417100153-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.01.26.20_1562427724876.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.01.19.13_1562427723955.png_7482767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417100153-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.01.19.13_1562427723955.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.59.00_1562427721694.png_7482765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417100153-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.59.00_1562427721694.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.51.29_1562427720316.png_7482764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417100153-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.51.29_1562427720316.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.49.06_1562427719401.png_7482763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417100153-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.49.06_1562427719401.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.30.27_1562427717645.png_7482762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417100153-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.30.27_1562427717645.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.26.23_1562427717142.png_7482761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417100153-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.26.23_1562427717142.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.10.27_1562427713231.png_7482758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417100153-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.10.27_1562427713231.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.17.04_1562427714775.png_7482759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417100153-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.17.04_1562427714775.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.00.03_1562427712315.png_7482757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417100153-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.00.03_1562427712315.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417100153-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/newtonbolo_1562362503988_7479319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Joshua Anderson (Courtesy: Newton County Sheriff's Office)" title="newtonbolo_1562362503988.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Joshua Anderson (Courtesy: Newton County Sheriff's Office)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/newtonbolo_1562530977804_7485732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="newtonbolo_1562530977804.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.01.26.20_1562427724876.png_7482768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Kevin Marshall (Courtesy: Family members)" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.01.26.20_1562427724876.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Kevin Marshall (Courtesy: Family members)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.01.19.13_1562427723955.png_7482767_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: Newton County Sheriff's Office)" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.01.19.13_1562427723955.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Courtesy: Newton County Sheriff's Office)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.59.00_1562427721694.png_7482765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.59.00_1562427721694.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.51.29_1562427720316.png_7482764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.51.29_1562427720316.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.49.06_1562427719401.png_7482763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.49.06_1562427719401.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.30.27_1562427717645.png_7482762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.30.27_1562427717645.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.26.23_1562427717142.png_7482761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.26.23_1562427717142.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.10.27_1562427713231.png_7482758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Kevin Marshall (Courtesy: Family members)" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.10.27_1562427713231.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Kevin Marshall (Courtesy: Family members)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.17.04_1562427714775.png_7482759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Kevin Marshall (Courtesy: Family members)" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.17.04_1562427714775.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Kevin Marshall (Courtesy: Family members)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.00.03_1562427712315.png_7482757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Kevin Marshall (Courtesy: Family members)" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.00.03_1562427712315.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Kevin Marshall (Courtesy: Family members)</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/newtonbolo_1562530977804_7485732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="newtonbolo_1562530977804.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.01.26.20_1562427724876.png_7482768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Kevin Marshall (Courtesy: Family members)" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.01.26.20_1562427724876.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.01.19.13_1562427723955.png_7482767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: Newton County Sheriff's Office)" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.01.19.13_1562427723955.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.59.00_1562427721694.png_7482765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.59.00_1562427721694.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.51.29_1562427720316.png_7482764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.51.29_1562427720316.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.49.06_1562427719401.png_7482763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.49.06_1562427719401.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.30.27_1562427717645.png_7482762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.30.27_1562427717645.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.26.23_1562427717142.png_7482761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.26.23_1562427717142.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.10.27_1562427713231.png_7482758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Kevin Marshall (Courtesy: Family members)" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.10.27_1562427713231.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.17.04_1562427714775.png_7482759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Kevin Marshall (Courtesy: Family members)" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.17.04_1562427714775.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/P%20NEWTON%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.00.03_1562427712315.png_7482757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Kevin Marshall (Courtesy: Family members)" title="P NEWTON FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _WAGA4df2_146.mxf_00.00.00.03_1562427712315.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/suspect-in-deadly-newton-county-hit-and-run-arrested-in-new-york" data-title="Suspect in deadly hit and run arrested in New York" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/suspect-in-deadly-newton-county-hit-and-run-arrested-in-new-york" addthis:title="Suspect in deadly hit and run arrested in New York" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/suspect-in-deadly-newton-county-hit-and-run-arrested-in-new-york?fbclid=IwAR1BMEOL2f-uq1WQhXzpxzMWuXTo4K0nhJb7DBm_T9Nij-WvEzpmwKQ76b0";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 09 2019 02:41PM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 02:42PM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Officials in New York have arrested an "armed and dangerous" Newton County suspect believed to have run down and killed a special needs man on the Fourth of July.</p><p>At a press conference on Tuesday, the Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown announced that 27-year-old Joshua Anderson was arrested in New York.</p><p>Anderson faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and duty to stop at the scene of an accident, according to deputies. Those charges stem from a death of 20-year-old Kevin Marshall Thursday afternoon.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/missing-person-case-opened-for-girlfriend-of-dangerous-newton-county-suspect"><strong>RELATED: Missing person case opened for girlfriend of 'dangerous' Newton County suspect</strong></a></p><p>Around 4:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, deputies said Marshall went over Browning’s home on North Lake Drive. Marshall’s mother told FOX 5 news this was something he son, who said suffered from ADHD and had the mentality of a 13-year-old, had done many times before. She said he liked to go play basketball with the children at the home.</p><p>Investigators said at some point during his visit, Anderson and Marshall got into a scuffle, something many people who spoke with FOX 5 News called a one-way altercation.</p><p>Investigators said bystanders were able to separate the men and both were asked to leave. Marshall walked away, while deputies said an enraged Anderson drove off in his gray 2001 Toyota Tacoma extended cab. Deputies said it was that pickup truck which ran down Marshall at Morningside Drive and North Lake Drive, about 900 feet from where he was playing basketball. Marshall was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.</p><p>On Saturday, the truck was found by deputies ditched in a wooded area near the scene. Investigators said they impound the truck and performed a search. Deputies also executed a search warrant on Anderson’s home.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/sheriff-man-intentionally-ran-over-killed-victim"><strong>SEE ALSO: Sheriff: Suspect intentionally ran over, killed special needs man</strong></a></p><p>There is no word on whether Anderson was in the company of his girlfriend, 31-year-old Kendra Browning. 