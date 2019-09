- A lack of car insurance helped police catch one of Clayton County's most wanted, officials say.

Marcus Parks Jr. was stopped by a Lake City police officer when he drove by the officer at Forest Parkway and Jonesboro Road.

Police say the officer's tag reader caught Parks driving with no insurance.

When the officer checked Parks' license, he came back wanted for an aggravated assault in Clayton County.

According to Clayton County Sheriff, Parks was named the eighth most wanted man in the county after he allegedly "cut a man the length of 5 inches from the top of the man's ear to his neck" with a box cutter.

"When you make the Sheriff’s Top Ten Most wanted it is wise to keep your insurance current on your vehicle," Sheriff Victor Hill said.

Parks is currently in custody at the Clayton County Jail.