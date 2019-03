- Officers have arrested a man wanted for a deadly Athens shooting in Texas.

Investigators believe Philmon Chambers gunned down 32-year-old Rodriguez Rucker at a home along Royal Court around 3:18 p.m. on Dec. 18.

After an investigation, police connected a truck believed to be driven by the murder suspect to Chambers.

On Wednesday, Chambers was found and arrested in Kileen, Texas.

Police also arrested 24-year-old Andrea Browner, who they say was a known associate of Chambers.

Browner will be charged with felony murder. Chambers is charged with malice murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Sean McCauley at 706-613-3330 ext. 312