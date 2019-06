- Police have arrested an Atlanta man after calling out the SWAT unit to help apprehend him.

The arrest happened a little after 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police were on the scene at a home on Racine Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for several hours before the suspect was apprehended.

Officials say they had an arrest warrant for the suspect and he refused to come out of the home.

After pepper spray as used, they were able to arrest the man.

Investigators have not yet released the man's name or what he's charged with.