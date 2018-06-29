Superior Plumbing North Georgia State Fair donates to help Cobb County park

- A Cobb County park is getting a big boost thanks to a generous donation by the Superior Plumbing North Georgia State Fair.

Fair board president Johnny Woodward and his fellow board members presented a $300,000 check to Cobb County Commissioners during a meeting Tuesday. The money will be used to help make improvements at Jim R. Miller Park.

The money will be split evenly between three projects. The first is to replace the message board at the corner of Callaway Road and Al Bishop Drive, to replace old fencing with black-coated chain link fencing around the perimeter and inside the park, and to add to the county's $200,000 paving fund to extend paved areas on the fairgrounds.

The Superior Plumbing North Georgia State Fair has donated more than a million dollars for capital improvements to the park over the past five years.

The fair also is a heavy supporter of MUST Ministries, collecting non-perishable food in exchange for free admission during the last three days of the fair each year. The fair said they collected 47,000 pounds of food in 2017 alone.

It also sponsors the Calvary Children’s Home giving a $100,000 gift to the charity in 2017.

The 2018 Superior Plumbing North Georgia State Fair kicks off Thursday, September 20 and runs through Sunday, September 30.

For more information, visit NorthGeorgiaStateFair.com