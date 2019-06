- What’s in a name? The merger of two banks could mean more than just the name change on the front of hundreds of banks in Georgia, but also one very notable Atlanta landmark.

Atlanta-based SunTrust announced this past February it would merge with BB&T to create a new bank. This week, they settled on a name: Truist. That would be pronounced “Truest.”

For customers, it means the merging of two banks with slightly varying missions which officials said would create a unique banking experience.

But for Atlanta Braves fans, it means SunTrust Park, the youngest park in Major League Baseball, could soon become Truist Park, although an official announcement hasn’t been made. Officials have said the name will remain SunTrust Park through the end of the 2019 season.

SunTrust had entered a 25-year partnership with the Braves back in 2014 for official naming rights for the stadium starting on its 2017 Opening Day.