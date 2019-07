- This week is National Summer Learning Week and a group of Atlanta students are celebrating with a summer carnival.

The Atlanta area non-profit Creating Connected Communities hosted the carnival at King Middle School in southeast Atlanta.

The event is meant to celebrate the achievements of students participating in the six-week learning program Horizons Atlanta.

It included bounce houses, a DJ dance party, and crafts.

The Atlanta City Council also made it official and proclaimed Wednesday as Summer Learning Day in Atlanta.