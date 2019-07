- Nearly one and a half million Georgians don't have health coverage. That's the official number released Wednesday as part of a new state report.

The Department of Community Health, the Governor's Office and a consulting firm hosted the first stakeholders meeting Wednesday morning as they work to develop healthcare solutions under the Patients First Act.

State lawmakers approved the measure which would allow them to create new healthcare options under the Affordable Care Act.

Wednesday's report is just the first step in the process.

Officials plan to develop options by September and submit a final waiver proposal to the federal government by the end of the year.