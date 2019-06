- The owners of an Atlanta rea movie studio is turning tires into treasure.

Monday, Blackhall studios recycled 4,000 illegally dumped tires they discovered on their land.

Organizers said the tires will be recycled and broken down into crumb.

They will then be repurposed as a playground surface for a new park the company plans to build on the site.

Organizers said there are now 2,000 tires on the land.

The company said they are in the process of donating the land to the county.