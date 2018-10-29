Students prepare for possibility of natural disasters through 'The Pillowcase Project'

- A group of metro Atlanta students is now better prepared for natural disasters.

The students at Margaret A. Fain Elementary School in Atlanta went through the Pillowcase Project which is a free interactive preparedness program designed for youth, so they can increase awareness and understanding of natural hazards.

Students learned the best ways to stay safe, and how to create their own emergency supply kits by packing essential items in a pillowcase.

The project is an effort by The Joshua Stukes Foundation, The American Red Cross of Georgia, and Walt Disney World.