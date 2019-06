- A mother-daughter business team now have their food truck back after someone stole it over the weekend, FOX 5 News has learned.

The popular Meatballerz food truck was stolen between Sunday and Monday from a parking lot on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.

Stonie Vance found the truck behind a business on Covington Highway in DeKalb County Tuesday night.

Owners Cara and Catherine DeLalla were heartbroken when they first realized the theft Monday. The two spoke with FOX 5 News just hours before Vance called them about the discovery.

"We worked really hard to get this new truck, really hard. It has been a great year with this truck. My mom and me, have just given it our all, so I just hope it get recovered," Cara tearfully said.

"This isn't just about us. It is about the 27 people we have just for this month, that we are supposed to be catering. We have a lady's wedding June 28 with 500 people we are catering," Catherine remarked.

The pair thanked Vance and gave him a cash reward which they promised to whoever found it. They added the generator was gone but the truck seemed to be in good shape. They hope to go back to business Thursday.