- Many students are back in class and students in Clayton County are close to joining them.

That's why one lawmaker is making sure those students go back to school prepared for the year.

State Representative Valencia Stovall and The Little Ones Learning Center hosted the third annual Back to School Block Party Friday evening.

Organizers handed out school supplies and free food at Forest Park High School.

Stovall said she hopes the event inspires students to do their best in the classroom.

Clayton County students will return to school Monday.