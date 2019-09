- State fire investigators are trying to determine if a business fire in Lavonia back at the end of August was the work of an arsonist.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the Lake House Tavern located at 3288 Rock Springs Road in Lavonia.

"The building was about 14 years old and 2,000 square feet before it burnt to the ground," said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. "The cause of this fire is still under investigation due to the heavy amount of damage the structure sustained. The fire has not been ruled arson, but anyone with knowledge about this fire should call the Arson Hotline at 1‐800‐282‐5804."

Tipsters could be eligible for a $10,000 reward for information which leads to an arrest and conviction of an arsonist.

The state is assisting the Hart County Fire Department and Hart County Sheriff's Office are assisting with this investigation.