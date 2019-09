- State authorities are investigating a camper fire which sent two people to the hospital in Rabun County last week

It happened Sept. 4. The Georgia Safety Fire Commissioner's Office said the camper was parked at 4336 Hwy 441 North in Rabun Gap. The two occupants were flown to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

"The cause of the fire is still under investigation," said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. "The fire has not been ruled arson, but it is very important that anyone with knowledge about this fire call the Arson Hotline at 1‐800‐282‐5804. If this fire was intentionally set and you have information on the person responsible, it is essential that you contact our Arson Hotline before any others are hurt by the perpetrator(s)."

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $10,000 reward if a tip leads to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist.

The state is assisting the Rabun County Fire Department and Rabun County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.