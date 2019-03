- Clearly hoping for a different answer, supporters shared a collective sigh of disappointment at in southwest Atlanta after former State Senator Stacey Abrams explained why she's not yet ready to say if she'll run for president in 2020.

"I'm going to run for something and I will tell you in April," Abrams said from the podium at the Ivy Community Center Tuesday night. "I'm not being coy, but this is hard. When you spend two years and more than a decade focused on one thing, it's not that easy to turn your sights on something else, but everything is on the table," Abrams said.

Weeks after losing her 2018 bid to become Georgia's next governor, Abrams took the national political stage from a restaurant in Atlanta when she gave the Democratic response to president Donald Trump's State of the Union Address.

"I did have a lot of fun doing that," Abrams told supporters cheered as she recalled that night.

It was a move that garnered even more support for Abrams.

"It's very exciting. I had high hopes that we would see Stacey on the campaign Trail again and soon. I just wasn't sure what position it would be, said Diane Ranna, an Atlanta resident who campaigned for Abrams last Fall.

Nearly one hundred supporters gathered inside the community center to hear from Abrams during one of her last stops on a statewide "Thank You" tour.

"It's definitely a crowded field and I can't even tell you who's all in and who's joined the presidential race in the last few weeks, but I do believe Stacey would be a great candidate," said Jennifer Dennis as she waited to hear Abrams speak.

But Abrams told reporters there's a lot to consider before she makes a final decision on her political plans in April... starting with weather Show run for the US Senate. She said that is her first major decision because she wants to determine if she should start raising money for that race or move out of the way so that someone else can build up the capital to do so.

"My responsibility my responsibility is to run for the office where I can do the most good and my beginning is doing the most good for Georgia and then for the south and the for our country. Voter suppression is the issue that drives me most and part of my responsibility is to determine which platform gives me the best opportunity to address that issue, " Abrams said.

