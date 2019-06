- A fire investigator with Georgia's Safety Fire Commissioner's Office has determined a house fire in Wayne County was intentionally set,

The fire happened on Old Screven Road around 5 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters found a double-wide mobile home fully involved and having suffered major damage.

Fire investigators believe the flames started on the front porch of the home.

Five people were inside and able to make it out safely.

Anyone with information that could help investigators call the arson hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Tipsters could receive up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.