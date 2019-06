- The remains of a Georgia teen who lost his fight against cancer returned home Friday. The teen gained worldwide recognition from the firefighting community during his fight.

Logan Droke, whose father, Randall, works for the Cherokee County Fire Department, was moved last week to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas. He passed away Sunday night with his family by his side.

Droke, whose body was cremated earlier this week, and his family received full honors from police and firefighters who lined Interstate 75 Friday afternoon as the procession to return his body home passed. SKYFOX 5 flew over as the procession headed north.

Earlier this month, Sandy Springs firefighters packed his room as Fire Chief Keith Sanders met with Logan and made him an honorary firefighter.

The 17-year-old gained worldwide attention after his father, in full Cherokee County firefighter dress, walked the stage at Creekview High School to accept his son's diploma. In the audience were dozens of firefighters from Cherokee and Cobb counties.

Logan was battling leukemia for the fourth time. When Logan went into the hospital, word spread like wildfire through the firefighter community. Soon, firefighters from around the world began making videos wishing Logan well and sending them to him.

They also raised thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe page for Logan to be sent to Texas for treatment.

In a statement sent to FOX 5 News, a friend of the family wrote:

"Logan won everyone over with his smile, kindness, and large heart. He will be greatly missed! We would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time."

