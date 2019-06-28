< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/logo-fox-5-atlanta-waga-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 87°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/uswnt-heads-off-to-womens-world-cup-semifinals-after-beating-france-2-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/uswnt-heads-off-to-womens-world-cup-semifinals-after-beating-france-2-1">USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/entertainment/beth-isnt-dead-shes-sleeping-dog-the-bounty-hunter-shares-touching-words-after-wifes-death"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Dog%20the%20Bounty_1561751176881.jpg_7454543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘Beth isn't dead, she's sleeping': Dog the Bounty Hunter shares touching words after wife's death"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/entertainment/beth-isnt-dead-shes-sleeping-dog-the-bounty-hunter-shares-touching-words-after-wifes-death">‘Beth isn't dead, she's sleeping': Dog the Bounty Hunter shares touching words after wife's death</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/health/fecal-germs-in-pools-are-making-people-sick-cdc-says-heres-how-to-protect-yourself"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/PoopInPools_Banner_Getty_1561748032331_7454469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fecal germs in pools are making people sick, CDC says — here's how to protect yourself"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/health/fecal-germs-in-pools-are-making-people-sick-cdc-says-heres-how-to-protect-yourself">Fecal germs in pools are making people sick, CDC says — here's how to protect yourself</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/ranch-pop-tarts-kelloggs-wont-release-flavor-even-though-everyones-asking-for-it"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ranch Pop-Tarts: Kellogg's won't release flavor even though everyone's asking for it"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/ranch-pop-tarts-kelloggs-wont-release-flavor-even-though-everyones-asking-for-it">Ranch Pop-Tarts: Kellogg's won't release flavor even though everyone's asking for it</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/uswnt-heads-off-to-womens-world-cup-semifinals-after-beating-france-2-1">USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/entertainment/beth-isnt-dead-shes-sleeping-dog-the-bounty-hunter-shares-touching-words-after-wifes-death">‘Beth isn't dead, she's sleeping': Dog the Bounty Hunter shares touching words after wife's death</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/health/fecal-germs-in-pools-are-making-people-sick-cdc-says-heres-how-to-protect-yourself">Fecal germs in pools are making people sick, CDC says — here's how to protect yourself</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/ranch-pop-tarts-kelloggs-wont-release-flavor-even-though-everyones-asking-for-it">Ranch Pop-Tarts: Kellogg's won't release flavor even though everyone's asking for it</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/megan-rapinoe-says-she-stands-by-the-comments-she-made-about-not-going-to-white-house">Megan Rapinoe says she ‘stands by the comments' she made about not going to White House</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/patriotic-container-gardens-with-pike-nurseries">Patriotic container gardens with Pike Nurseries</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/patriotic-container-gardens-with-pike-nurseries"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Patriotic_container_garden_with_Pike_Nur_0_7453798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Patriotic container gardens with Pike Nurseries"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/patriotic-container-gardens-with-pike-nurseries">Patriotic container gardens with Pike Nurseries</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-actor-william-mark-mccullough-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/William_Mark_McCullough_on_GDA_0_7454065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Georgia actor William Mark McCullough on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-actor-william-mark-mccullough-on-good-day-atlanta">Georgia actor William Mark McCullough on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/keeping-the-peace-during-family-vacation-with-darlene-mccoy"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Surviving_family_vacations_without_going_0_7453687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Keeping the peace during family vacation with Darlene McCoy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keeping-the-peace-during-family-vacation-with-darlene-mccoy">Keeping the peace during family vacation with Darlene McCoy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/first-of-its-kind-after-show-premieres-on-fox"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/P%20WHAT%20JUST%20HAPPENED%20PREMIERE%208A_00.00.42.25_1561728943801.png_7453737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="First-of-its-kind 'after-show' premieres on FOX"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/first-of-its-kind-after-show-premieres-on-fox">First-of-its-kind 'after-show' premieres on FOX</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/patriotic-container-gardens-with-pike-nurseries">Patriotic container gardens with Pike Nurseries</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-actor-william-mark-mccullough-on-good-day-atlanta">Georgia actor William Mark McCullough on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keeping-the-peace-during-family-vacation-with-darlene-mccoy">Keeping the peace during family vacation with Darlene McCoy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/first-of-its-kind-after-show-premieres-on-fox">First-of-its-kind 'after-show' premieres on FOX</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/burgers-with-buck-chateau-elan">Burgers with Buck: Chateau Elan</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-foodie-skye-estroff-talks-decadent-donuts-on-gda">Atlanta foodie Skye Estroff talks decadent donuts on GDA</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/patriotic-container-gardens-with-pike-nurseries"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Patriotic_container_garden_with_Pike_Nur_0_7453798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Patriotic container gardens with Pike Nurseries"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/patriotic-container-gardens-with-pike-nurseries">Patriotic container gardens with Pike Nurseries</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-actor-william-mark-mccullough-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/William_Mark_McCullough_on_GDA_0_7454065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Georgia actor William Mark McCullough on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-actor-william-mark-mccullough-on-good-day-atlanta">Georgia actor William Mark McCullough on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/keeping-the-peace-during-family-vacation-with-darlene-mccoy"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Surviving_family_vacations_without_going_0_7453687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Keeping the peace during family vacation with Darlene McCoy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keeping-the-peace-during-family-vacation-with-darlene-mccoy">Keeping the peace during family vacation with Darlene McCoy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/first-of-its-kind-after-show-premieres-on-fox"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/P%20WHAT%20JUST%20HAPPENED%20PREMIERE%208A_00.00.42.25_1561728943801.png_7453737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="First-of-its-kind 'after-show' premieres on FOX"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/first-of-its-kind-after-show-premieres-on-fox">First-of-its-kind 'after-show' premieres on FOX</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/patriotic-container-gardens-with-pike-nurseries">Patriotic container gardens with Pike Nurseries</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-actor-william-mark-mccullough-on-good-day-atlanta">Georgia actor William Mark McCullough on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keeping-the-peace-during-family-vacation-with-darlene-mccoy">Keeping the peace during family vacation with Darlene McCoy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/first-of-its-kind-after-show-premieres-on-fox">First-of-its-kind 'after-show' premieres on FOX</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/burgers-with-buck-chateau-elan">Burgers with Buck: Chateau Elan</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-foodie-skye-estroff-talks-decadent-donuts-on-gda">Atlanta foodie Skye Estroff talks decadent donuts on GDA</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=01378581"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7058_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7058"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7058_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7058_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415323703'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1728_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1728"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1728_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1728_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415323703'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415323703" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415323703" data-article-version="1.0">Son of firefighter who lost battle with cancer returned home</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415323703" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Son of firefighter who lost battle with cancer returned home&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/son-of-firefighter-who-lost-battle-with-cancer-returned-home" data-title="Son of firefighter who lost battle with cancer returned home" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/son-of-firefighter-who-lost-battle-with-cancer-returned-home" addthis:title="Son of firefighter who lost battle with cancer returned home"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415323703.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415323703");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0">28 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.25.09_1559791394736.png_7357974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.25.09_1559791394736.png_7357974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.25.09_1559791394736.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.30.21_1559791406441.png_7357983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.30.21_1559791406441.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.13.01_1559791403796.png_7357981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.13.01_1559791403796.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.22.18_1559791404000.png_7357982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.22.18_1559791404000.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.07.24_1559791401757.png_7357980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.07.24_1559791401757.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.04.26_1559791401420.png_7357979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.04.26_1559791401420.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.01.04_1559791399568.png_7357978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.01.04_1559791399568.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.03.00_1559791399140.png_7357977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.03.00_1559791399140.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.56.24_1559791396900.png_7357976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.56.24_1559791396900.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.53.21_1559791396705.png_7357975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.53.21_1559791396705.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.14.17_1559791394574.png_7357973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.14.17_1559791394574.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.00.00_1559791392348.png_7357971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.00.00_1559791392348.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.08.00_1559791392437.png_7357972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.08.00_1559791392437.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.02.22_1559789325480.png_7357746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.02.22_1559789325480.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.26.24_1559789329061.png_7357749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.26.24_1559789329061.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.19.06_1559789327743.png_7357748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.19.06_1559789327743.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.11.06_1559789326760.png_7357747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.11.06_1559789326760.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.54.20_1559789324234.png_7357745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.54.20_1559789324234.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.38.19_1559789322818.png_7357744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.38.19_1559789322818.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-415323703-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.25.09_1559791394736.png_7357974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.25.09_1559791394736.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.30.21_1559791406441.png_7357983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.30.21_1559791406441.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.13.01_1559791403796.png_7357981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.13.01_1559791403796.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.22.18_1559791404000.png_7357982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.22.18_1559791404000.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.07.24_1559791401757.png_7357980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.07.24_1559791401757.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.04.26_1559791401420.png_7357979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.04.26_1559791401420.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.01.04_1559791399568.png_7357978_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.01.04_1559791399568.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.03.00_1559791399140.png_7357977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.03.00_1559791399140.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.56.24_1559791396900.png_7357976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.56.24_1559791396900.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.53.21_1559791396705.png_7357975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.53.21_1559791396705.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.14.17_1559791394574.png_7357973_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.14.17_1559791394574.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.00.00_1559791392348.png_7357971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.00.00_1559791392348.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.08.00_1559791392437.png_7357972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.08.00_1559791392437.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.02.22_1559789325480.png_7357746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.02.22_1559789325480.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.26.24_1559789329061.png_7357749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.26.24_1559789329061.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.19.06_1559789327743.png_7357748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.19.06_1559789327743.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.11.06_1559789326760.png_7357747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.11.06_1559789326760.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.54.20_1559789324234.png_7357745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.54.20_1559789324234.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.38.19_1559789322818.png_7357744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.38.19_1559789322818.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.31.06_1559789322032.png_7357743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.31.06_1559789322032.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.26.28_1559789320423.png_7357742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.26.28_1559789320423.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.18.10_1559789319539.png_7357741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.18.10_1559789319539.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.12.14_1559789318075.png_7357740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.12.14_1559789318075.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.08.21_1559789316910.png_7357739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.08.21_1559789316910.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.07.20_1559789315490.png_7357738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.07.20_1559789315490.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.05.19_1559789314690.png_7357737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.05.19_1559789314690.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.04.08_1559789313254.png_7357736_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.04.08_1559789313254.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.01.08_1559789312354.png_7357735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.01.08_1559789312354.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="





















































































































































































































































































































































































<section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>

<div id='_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>

</section>

<script type='text/javascript'>

(function($, A){

var self = fox.ads,

id = '_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',

adSlot;





var renderAd = function(){



googletag.cmd.push(function() {

window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};

googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();

var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,

tabletMaxSize = 1024;

/* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */

var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(

[1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(

[0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();

var isValidSize = function( size ){

return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');

};

if(windowWidth < 641) {

if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < 768) {

if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < 1280) {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}

if(adSlot){

adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);

adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');

/* set tag for page level */

adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415323703');



window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;

fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot);

fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);

googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();



/*

add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container

or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom

*/

if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0

|| $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {

fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);

}



googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();

googletag.enableServices();

googletag.display(id);





}

});

};

renderAd();

})( jQuery, AUI() );

<\/script>

";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.25.09_1559791394736.png_7357974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.25.09_1559791394736.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.30.21_1559791406441.png_7357983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.30.21_1559791406441.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.13.01_1559791403796.png_7357981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.13.01_1559791403796.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.22.18_1559791404000.png_7357982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.22.18_1559791404000.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.07.24_1559791401757.png_7357980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.07.24_1559791401757.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.04.26_1559791401420.png_7357979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.04.26_1559791401420.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.01.04_1559791399568.png_7357978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.01.04_1559791399568.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.01.03.00_1559791399140.png_7357977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.01.03.00_1559791399140.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.56.24_1559791396900.png_7357976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.56.24_1559791396900.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.53.21_1559791396705.png_7357975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.53.21_1559791396705.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.14.17_1559791394574.png_7357973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.14.17_1559791394574.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.00.00_1559791392348.png_7357971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.00.00_1559791392348.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.08.00_1559791392437.png_7357972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_00.00.08.00_1559791392437.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.02.22_1559789325480.png_7357746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.02.22_1559789325480.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.26.24_1559789329061.png_7357749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.26.24_1559789329061.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.19.06_1559789327743.png_7357748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.19.06_1559789327743.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.11.06_1559789326760.png_7357747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.01.11.06_1559789326760.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.54.20_1559789324234.png_7357745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.54.20_1559789324234.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.38.19_1559789322818.png_7357744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.38.19_1559789322818.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.31.06_1559789322032.png_7357743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.31.06_1559789322032.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.26.28_1559789320423.png_7357742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.26.28_1559789320423.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.18.10_1559789319539.png_7357741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.18.10_1559789319539.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.12.14_1559789318075.png_7357740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.12.14_1559789318075.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.08.21_1559789316910.png_7357739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.08.21_1559789316910.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.07.20_1559789315490.png_7357738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.07.20_1559789315490.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.05.19_1559789314690.png_7357737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.05.19_1559789314690.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.04.08_1559789313254.png_7357736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.04.08_1559789313254.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.01.08_1559789312354.png_7357735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTERS HONOR ILL GRADUATE 11P_WAGAaf31_146.mxf_00.00.01.08_1559789312354.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/son-of-firefighter-who-lost-battle-with-cancer-returned-home" data-title="Son who lost battle with cancer returned home" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/son-of-firefighter-who-lost-battle-with-cancer-returned-home" addthis:title="Son who lost battle with cancer returned home" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/son-of-firefighter-who-lost-battle-with-cancer-returned-home";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/son-of-firefighter-who-lost-battle-with-cancer-returned-home">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415323703" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The remains of a Georgia teen who lost his fight against cancer returned home Friday. The teen gained worldwide recognition from the firefighting community during his fight.</p><p>Logan Droke, whose father, Randall, works for the Cherokee County Fire Department, was moved last week to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas. He passed away Sunday night with his family by his side.</p><p>Droke, whose body was cremated earlier this week, and his family received full honors from police and firefighters who lined Interstate 75 Friday afternoon as the procession to return his body home passed. SKYFOX 5 flew over as the procession headed north.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="464" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffox5atlanta%2Fvideos%2F633254140522497%2F&show_text=1&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

RELATED: Son of Cherokee County firefighter loses battle with cancer

Earlier this month, Sandy Springs firefighters packed his room as Fire Chief Keith Sanders met with Logan and made him an honorary firefighter.

The 17-year-old gained worldwide attention after his father, in full Cherokee County firefighter dress, walked the stage at Creekview High School to accept his son's diploma. In the audience were dozens of firefighters from Cherokee and Cobb counties.

RELATED: Firefighters around the world rally to support son of Georgia firefighter

Logan was battling leukemia for the fourth time. When Logan went into the hospital, word spread like wildfire through the firefighter community. Soon, firefighters from around the world began making videos wishing Logan well and sending them to him.

They also raised thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe page for Logan to be sent to Texas for treatment.

Image Gallery 6 PHOTOS Logan Droke headed to Texas (Courtesy: family members)











In a statement sent to FOX 5 News, a friend of the family wrote:

"Logan won everyone over with his smile, kindness, and large heart. He will be greatly missed! We would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time."

RELATED: Firefighters around the world rally to support son of Georgia firefighter

false false false

Up Next:

Sponsored Stories: false false false