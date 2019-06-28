RELATED: Son of Cherokee County firefighter loses battle with cancer
Earlier this month, Sandy Springs firefighters packed his room as Fire Chief Keith Sanders met with Logan and made him an honorary firefighter.
The 17-year-old gained worldwide attention after his father, in full Cherokee County firefighter dress, walked the stage at Creekview High School to accept his son's diploma. In the audience were dozens of firefighters from Cherokee and Cobb counties.
Logan was battling leukemia for the fourth time. When Logan went into the hospital, word spread like wildfire through the firefighter community. Soon, firefighters from around the world began making videos wishing Logan well and sending them to him.
They also raised thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe page for Logan to be sent to Texas for treatment.
Logan Droke headed to Texas (Courtesy: family members)
Logan Droke in Texas (Courtesy: family members)
In a statement sent to FOX 5 News, a friend of the family wrote:
"Logan won everyone over with his smile, kindness, and large heart. He will be greatly missed! We would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time."
Posted Jun 28 2019 04:57PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 05:04PM EDT
