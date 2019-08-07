Photos accompanying the post shows Caden getting a lift from one of the deputies and getting hugs from some of the dozen or so deputies who walked him and his mother to school.
Over the past month, the family has been receiving help from the county, which agreed to extend benefits to the family, and deputies, who established a fund to help the family.
Deputy Dixon also left behind a son, who is not even 6 months old, named Colt. He had been with the sheriff's office for three years.
The Gwinnett County Police Department has found no suspicious devices or packages after a suspicious threat at the Mall of Georgia Wednesday.
Officials say members of the Gwinnett County police, fire department, and sheriff's office all worked with mall management to investigate a potential threat call.
Police checked all businesses in the mall and used helicopters to examine any suspicious vehicles.
Gwinnett County police have released surveillance video of a deadly hotel shooting in hopes that it will help them identify the suspects.
On Jan. 29, 2019, police were called to a Days Inn along Glenn Club Drive.
When they responded to the scene, they found a man, identified as 28-year-old Snellville resident Ronald Horton Jr., in a second-floor hotel room dead from a gunshot wound.
At least 10 people are in custody and thousands of dollars worth of drugs are off the streets after a raid in Butts County early Wednesday morning.
In a coordinated effort, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies served five search warrants and made several arrests.
Authorities recovered what they described as a trafficking amount of crack cocaine.