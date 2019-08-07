< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Son of fallen Hall County deputy gets escort for first day of school addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/son-of-fallen-hall-county-deputy-gets-escort-for-first-day-of-school" addthis:title="Son of fallen Hall County deputy gets escort for first day of school"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422684814.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422684814");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422684814-0">7 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422684814-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/67608030_2368336746585832_6015853111166369792_o_1565209548989_7578954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422684814-0"> <img Caden being held by Sheriff's Sgt. Charles Hewell (left), Deputies walking Caden to class (middle), and Stephanie taking photos of Caden and Sgt. Hewell (right). (Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office) Charles Hewell (left), Deputies walking Caden to class (middle), and Stephanie taking photos of Caden and Sgt. Hewell (right). (Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="67608030_2368336746585832_6015853111166369792_o_1565209548989.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Caden" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Caden</span> being held by Sheriff's Sgt. Charles <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Hewell" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Hewell</span> (left), Deputies walking <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Caden" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Caden</span> to class (middle), and Stephanie taking photos of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Caden" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Caden</span> and Sgt. <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Hewell" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Hewell</span> (right). (Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/68323488_2368337503252423_5383851469583679488_n_1565209546410_7578953_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="68323488_2368337503252423_5383851469583679488_n_1565209546410.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/67667032_2368337619919078_3004379969158643712_n_1565209546370_7578952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="67667032_2368337619919078_3004379969158643712_n_1565209546370.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/67571737_2368337206585786_6359993760964673536_o_1565209543502_7578951_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Stephanie and Caden (Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="67571737_2368337206585786_6359993760964673536_o_1565209543502.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Stephanie and <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Caden" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Caden</span> (Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/67620176_2368336453252528_8233815050779885568_o_1565209543182_7578950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="67620176_2368336453252528_8233815050779885568_o_1565209543182.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/67739957_2368336566585850_2810946955818041344_n_1565209541011_7578949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="67739957_2368336566585850_2810946955818041344_n_1565209541011.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/67751572_2368337379919102_4990971917457424384_n_1565209540951_7578948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="67751572_2368337379919102_4990971917457424384_n_1565209540951.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="





















































































































































































































































































































































































<figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/67608030_2368336746585832_6015853111166369792_o_1565209548989_7578954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> (Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="67608030_2368336746585832_6015853111166369792_o_1565209548989.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/68323488_2368337503252423_5383851469583679488_n_1565209546410_7578953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="68323488_2368337503252423_5383851469583679488_n_1565209546410.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/67667032_2368337619919078_3004379969158643712_n_1565209546370_7578952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="67667032_2368337619919078_3004379969158643712_n_1565209546370.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/67571737_2368337206585786_6359993760964673536_o_1565209543502_7578951_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Stephanie and Caden (Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="67571737_2368337206585786_6359993760964673536_o_1565209543502.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/67620176_2368336453252528_8233815050779885568_o_1565209543182_7578950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="67620176_2368336453252528_8233815050779885568_o_1565209543182.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/67739957_2368336566585850_2810946955818041344_n_1565209541011_7578949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="67739957_2368336566585850_2810946955818041344_n_1565209541011.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/67751572_2368337379919102_4990971917457424384_n_1565209540951_7578948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: Hall County Sheriff's Office)" title="67751572_2368337379919102_4990971917457424384_n_1565209540951.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/son-of-fallen-hall-county-deputy-gets-escort-for-first-day-of-school" data-title="Son of fallen deputy gets escort to school" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/son-of-fallen-hall-county-deputy-gets-escort-for-first-day-of-school" addthis:title="Son of <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By FOX 5 News</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 04:28PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422684814" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HALL COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Deputies in Hall County do not forget, especially not one of their own. It is a sentiment made obvious Wednesday in touching post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.</p><p>Caden Dixon and his mother Stephanie got a special escort on the first day of school Wednesday. The fourth-grader was surrounded by sheriff's deputies as he started his school year.</p><p>Caden lost his father, Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, a month ago. The 28-year-old deputy was killed in a gunfight as he chased teenage burglary suspects on July 7.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/funeral-for-hall-county-deputy-killed-in-line-of-duty"><strong>RELATED: Hundreds gather to honor Hall County deputy as he's laid to rest</strong></a></p><p>In the post, the sheriff's office wrote:</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>"Hall County Sheriff's Deputies joined Caden Dixon and his mother Stephanie this morning as Caden began the new school year as a fourth-grader. They wanted to give Caden and Stephanie some extra support and encouragement on this first day of class. The Sheriff's Office and Hall County community are proud of them both."</em></p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="780" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fhallcountysheriff%2Fposts%2F2368338406585666&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Photos accompanying the post shows Caden getting a lift from one of the deputies and getting hugs from some of the dozen or so deputies who walked him and his mother to school.

Over the past month, the family has been receiving help from the county, which agreed to extend benefits to the family, and deputies, who established a fund to help the family.

Deputy Dixon also left behind a son, who is not even 6 months old, named Colt. He had been with the sheriff's office for three years.

RELATED: Memorial fund created for family of fallen Hall County deputy

