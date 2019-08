- The city of Snellville has a warning to residents who might soon be opening their tax bill: it's not correct.

The city said about half the tax bills went out incorrect to residents due to a technical glitch impacting storm water assessments.

The city has already sent a second bill to the nearly 4,000 residents with incorrect bills and a letter full explaining the glitch.

The city said they can identify the corrected bills by the "black ink vs. the blue ink" of the originals.

The due date remains Oct.15.

Anyone with questions or needs assistance can contact the Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner's Office at Tax@GwinnettCounty.com or 770-822-8800.