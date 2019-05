- A Smyrna Police Department officer helped prevent a U.S. Navy veteran from attempting suicide during the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

K-9 Officer Daniel Sperano was working an off-duty job at a Mableton gas station on May 25th when someone alerted him to a man acting strangely on the bridge at Veterans Memorial Highway and Riverview Road, police said.

When Sperano arrived at the scene, the man said he wanted to die and was about to jump off the bridge into the Chattahoochee River.

Sperano, who is an Army veteran, managed to grab the man and prevent him from jumping. They continued to struggle until more officers arrived to help with the situation.

Smyrna police credited Sperano’s quick thinking and compassion in saving the man’s life.