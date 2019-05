- The thieves dubbed by police as sliders are now going to work in locations other than gas stations.

A grandmother in Buckhead found this out early Wednesday morning. She stopped by her daughter-in-law's home to pick up a pet for a trip to the groomer. She said she left her brand new Toyota SUV running as she was to be out of the vehicle for just seconds. But that is all it took, a few seconds for a thief to leave one vehicle and slide into the grandmother's Toyota.

She said she could not believe it. The grandmother had heard about gas station crime, but her daughter-in-law's community "is so quiet."

Police found the grandmother's vehicle in East Point. It was parked. The sliders had taken the keys. her phone, and credit cards.