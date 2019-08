- The GBI has released a sketch of a suspect who allegedly shot a man dead in a trailer in Cobb County.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Aug. 17 at a trailer located on the 100 block of Westside Drive in Marietta.

Bystanders told police they heard several gunshots coming from the trailer. Shortly afterwards, a woman was seen running out of the trailer screaming for help.

When the officers entered the trailer, they found 43-year-old Mercedes De-Jesus Antunez-Flores dead with several gunshot wounds.

MORE: Police: Man found shot to death in Cobb County trailer

Through witness accounts, the GBI has described the suspect as a black male with a skinny build, light-skin, facial hair, and short twists or dreads. He is around 5-feet-8-inches or 5-feet-10-inches tall.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945 or the Hispanic tip line at 404-654-0402.