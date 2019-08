- Do you love a good scare and want to be paid to freak other people out? Six Flags Over Georgia is looking to hire you.

The amusement park is now hiring 300 people for its annual Fright Fest presented by Snickers and Holiday in the Park events.

In a press release, a spokesperson for the park said auditions are currently underway for dancers, singers, scare actors, zombies, monsters, and more spooky people.

All applicants must apply online, be at least 16 years old and be able to work on the first two weekends of September, all weekends in October, and Friday evenings.

While the park would appreciate a headshot and resume are appreciated, it's not required.

The Halloween celebrations kick off Sept. 21 and goes on through Nov. 2. This year, the park's annual festival has six scares zones, five haunted mazes, and four special shows. They're expecting to hire hundreds of monsters.

To apply, go to the Six Flags Job website and check out dates and times for the auditions here.