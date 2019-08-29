Gwinnett County police are trying to find a man, woman and two children who fled an extended stay hotel room where a deadly shooting took place.
Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night, officers rushed to the Intown Suites on Steve Reynolds Boulevard. That's where they found a Hispanic man, identified as 31-year-old Ivan Pastor-Vital, who had been fatally shot in a third-floor room. Witnesses who heard the gunfire tried to save the man's life.
Investigators said hotel surveillance video showed four people leaving the room where the shooting took place. The four people included two adults, a man and a woman, along with two small children. One of the kids wasn't wearing any clothes. Police think the child might've been in the bathtub or getting ready for bed when everyone left the room. All four were last seen walking away down Club Drive.