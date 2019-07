A group of human and civil rights activists rallied against ICA and PNC Bank in Atlanta.

The group gathered outside the bank on 5th Street.

Protesters claim PNC Bank is one of the biggest funders for ICE detention centers in the country.

With claims that facility conditions are unsafe, they called on the bank to divest from supporting ICE facilities and mass incarceration profiteers.

Protesters urged people not to go to PNC Bank and to close their accounts.

They said PNC Bank has not contacted them in response to their rally.