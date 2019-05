- Police are investigating a dangerous situation at a DeKalb County home early Tuesday morning.

At least 10 shots were fired a home on the 2000 block of Redwater Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The homeowner told police they have an idea who shot at their home.

They said it may have been teenagers who tried to break into the house in the past.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.