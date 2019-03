- Police say a shoplifting suspect hit a cruiser then led officers on a chase in Coweta County.

It all started when officers got a call about a shoplifter at a Payless shoe store in Newnan.

When they located the suspect's vehicle, they say the driver backed into the officer's patrol car and took off.

The suspect led officers on a chase for about a mile before he eventually surrendered to police.

He's facing several charges including shoplifting and reckless driving.