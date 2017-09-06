Shootout after thieves try to steal vehicle

A Paulding County resident says he could have been killed during a shoot out with would-be-robbers.this morning.

The violence erupted on Old Villa Rica Road at about 5:30am Wednesday morning when the 26-year-old victim's father heard someone starting his son's Chevy Blazer in the driveway.

The victim grabbed his pistol and ran outside to find two guys at the top of the driveway trying to pull off. The victim says the driver opened fire on him.

"I come running up to the truck and they started shooting through the windshield at me. I seen the flash.and hIt the floor. The driver got out and stayed there for a minute, still firing at me, at that time, I returned fire.

The white 1982 Chevy Blazer is riddled with bullets. You can even see where they busted the steering column to steal the truck.

Despite all the bullets that were fired, amazingly no one was hurt.

"I could have been dead right now, but I am standing here talking to you, the victim told Fox5's Aungelique Proctor.

Deputies say the culprits jumped into an awaiting vehicle and fled the scene. They don't have much of a description on either man.

"That's the problem. We don 't know a whole lot. So, we want to reach out to the community. Did you see or hear anything this morning? Paulding county Sgt. Ashley Henson questioned.



Meanwhile the victim, who didn't want to reveal his identity, says he had no choice.

"What was the other option? There was no other option. If I was to. One out, they were willing to shoot at me no matter what.