Sheriff: 'Wannabe gangstas' arrested after shooting at cop

- Three people have been arrested in connection with a case of shots fired at an officer earlier this month, the Clayton Sheriff's Office said.

Clayton County officials said in a statement that a Lovejoy police officer tried to pull over the "wannabe gangsters" at Tara Boulevard and McDonough Road on Dec. 7.

The vehicle temporarily stopped after the officer turned on his lights, but police say that when the officer approached the vehicle one of its occupants fired at him with an AK-47.

The officer, who was not injured, found the weapon in the road. The car was discovered later by Clayton County deputies and impounded.

Police say that they identified Cecil Hoyer III as an occupant of the vehicle and arrested him later that day. They also arrested his girlfriend, Tisa Williams, who they say tried to help Hoyer get away.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, officers say they arrested the third suspect, Janorris Lucas, at a house in Jonesboro.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office say that they found several high-powered weapons, one of which had been reported stolen from Cobb County, in the house Lucas was found inside.

The investigation is still ongoing.