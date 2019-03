- An undercover, multi-county investigation has ended with the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of narcotics.

According to the Meriwether County Sheriff Office, the arrests happened during a search warrant execution at a house on the 3000 block of Griffin Highway on Feb. 27.

During the operation, deputies seized 6.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 8 ounces of crack cocaine, 6.2 ounces of powder cocaine, 1 ounce of heroin, 8 pounds of marijuana, and over 200 ecstasy pills.

In total, officials estimated the narcotics had a street value of over $500,000.

Investigators also seized three firearms and an unknown amount of money.

Deputies arrested 55-year-old Bennie Sheldon Pope and charged him with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, trafficking methamphetamine and crack cocaine, and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

They also arrested 28-year-old Dontavious Jaquez Ferrell for the charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, trafficking methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin and MDMA, possession of marijuana and oxycodone, and a parole violation.

The third man arrested was 33-year-old Jonesboro resident Terrance Quintez Pope, who was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, ecstasy, crack cocaine, heroin, and cocaine, possession of marijuana and oxycodone, obstructing an officer, and a parole violation.

All three men are currently being held in the Meriwether County Jail without bond