Sheriff trolls suspect on his Facebook page

- Deputies in South Carolina trolled a man on Facebook after he dropped his phone while running away from them.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office posted a message on Shawn Hagan's Facebook page.

"Hi Shawn... You lost your phone while running from police," the message said. "Contact Berkeley County Sheriff's Office if you want it back."

Hagan didn't contact deputies, but a lot of other people did.

Deputies were able to arrest him.

He's now in jail on resisting arrest and drug charges.