- Deputies have arrested a teenager after they say he shot and killed another teen during a fight over a video game controller.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff, deputies were called to the Lithonia Spring's Lakeside Mobile Home Park off of Bankhead highway shortly after midnight on Monday. The caller told officials that they "heard a loud noise" and then saw a group of teenagers running from a nearby home.

When investigators responded to the location, they learned that two teens, Gabriel Martinez Cruz and Gonzalo Lamar Gonzalez-Abara, were arguing over the controller.

During the argument, officials say Cruz shot Gonzalez-Abara with a handgun, killing him.

Deputies arrested Cruz and have charged him with malice murder and tampering with evidence.

The case is still under investigation at this time.