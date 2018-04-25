Sheriff: Teen girl runs away, possibly with wanted 18-year-old

- Catoosa County deputies are on the lookout for a teenage girl who ran away from home and may be with a wanted teenage boy.

Officials say that 15-year-old Chelsea Marie Nickerson is believed to be with 18-year-old Michael Chance Cranfield.

Cranfield, the Catoose County Sheriff's Office said, is wanted in the county for terroristic threats and criminal trespass.

Cranfield is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is in the 200 block of National Boulevard in Rossville, Georgia.

Nickerson is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about where Nickerson or Cranfield are please contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424 or (706) 935-2323.