- A Spalding County detention officer shot in the head last week continues to recover.

Amanda Moore, 34, has been at Atlanta Medical Center surrounded by loved ones and colleagues since the shooting on June 12. The sheriff said Moore is in stable condition as she continues to undergo treatment.

The sheriff continues to call for prayers and support.

The shooting happened just after at the deputy's home on Ethridge Mill Road. Moore's 16-year-old daughter was arrested shortly after the shooting as she walked calmly down the street.

Moore is the daughter of Spalding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Larry Martin.

