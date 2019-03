- Paulding County deputies are investigation a deadly shooting between two teenagers.

Officials told FOX 5 the shooting happened Friday night around 7 at a home on Legend Creek Way in Douglasville.

Deputies say a 14-year-old boy shot and killed another teen, who officials believed to be 15 years old.

At this time, officials believe the shooting to be an accident.

Charges for the 14-year-old are pending the outcome of the investigation.