- Deputies have arrested a Forsyth County man after they say an investigation found he had shared children pornography online

According to the Forsyth County News, 54-year-old Cumming resident James Charles Goldy was arrested on March 11 and has been charged with sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography.

The Forsyth County Sheriff said they received a tip that Goldy had uploaded images of "minor children involved in sexually explicit situations" on a social media site.

In January, deputies conducted a search warrant of Goldy's home. There they say they found additional images on his computer of "child sexual abuse material."

Goldy is currently booked into the Forsyth County Jail without bond.