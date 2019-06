- A letter found in the bedroom of the alleged shooter in a double murder-suicide investigation may shed a little light on the motive behind the deadly attack, investigators revealed Friday. Still, investigators admit there are too many questions which may go unanswered in the case.

Three bodies were found in two separate homes along a rural road in Lamar County Thursday. Lamar County Sheriff Brad White said the two crime scenes were reported within 40 minutes of each other, just 500 feet apart along Fredonia Church Road.

Sheriff White said his investigators believe 54-year-old Frenchie Fambro shot his cousin, 50-year-old Al Ogletree, who lived next door, and his stepfather, 88-year-old Charles Sutton, with whom he lived, before turning the gun on himself. All three had gunshot wounds to their head, White said, and investigators found the alleged weapon on Fambro’s body.

The sheriff would not go into details about the letter but did say it addresses Fambro’s mother and mentions both victims. Still, White admitted the letter did not clear up all the questions they have in this case. He said he doubts the family or the community will ever get all the answers they deserve.

Sheriff White said outside of a deadly 2011 shooting, for which Fambro was cleared of any wrongdoing, the three deceased had no issues with the law. He also said there were no immediate indications of any problems in their lives which would lead to this.

The sheriff said he was still waiting on the results of the autopsies as of Friday afternoon.

All the men were life-long residents of Lamar County and well-known in the community. Sheriff White called on the community to pray for their families.

