- Deputies in Bibb County have arrested a man they say intentionally crashed into a restaurant after an argument.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday they were called to reports of a vehicle crashing into the 20's Pub & Sub on the 3000 block of Riverside Drive.

Witnesses told police that 80-year-old Macon resident Billy Wayne Goodwin had an argument with another customer at the restaurant Saturday and left the building.

The next day, police say Goodwin drove his 2004 Chevy Colorado into the building, backed out, drove into the shop again, and then fled. At the time the building was open and has customers inside.

Two victims, 71-year-old Sammy Colvin and 57-year-old Carolyn Maples, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are now in stable condition. Multiple other people were treated on the scene.

Deputies tracked Goodwin to the 200 block of Marjane Drive and took him into custody without incident.

Officials have charged Goodwin with six counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and one count of felony damage to property. He's currently booked in the Bibb County Jail without bond.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.