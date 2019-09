- A detective with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has been fired after officials say he may have been under the influence of alcohol on duty.

According to the Sheriff's office, the investigation into former employee Greg Cannon began at a public event on Sept. 11 after a deputy reported to a superior that he believed Cannon may be under the influence.

After being confronted, Cannon was placed on administrative leave and taken for an alcohol test. Two days later, he was fired after internal affairs findings indicated that Cannon may have violated Georgia law.

The Sheriff's Office is now conducting a criminal investigation into the allegations.

"Citizens of Forsyth County deserve the highest level of professionalism and any employee using alcohol on duty has betrayed that trust and will be held accountable," the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Cannon was an employee with the law enforcement agency since 2007.