- Deputies in Cherokee County said they have arrested three teens in connection to the vandalism and robbery of an Acworth church from early June.

Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies said the group of juveniles between the age of 13 and 15 broke into the Faith Family Church on the Bells Ferry Road and stole cash from a secured tithe box. Faith Family Center Lead Pastor Donald Sanglimbene said about $200 was inside.

The pastor also said they broke about 17 windows, turned over furniture, broke lights, and spray-painted images on the church's walls.

In photos supplied by the Cherokee County Sheriff, the walls were seen spray-painted with the phrase "Hail Satan," "Jesus sux," a reference to the Ghost Face Gangsters, and a swastika.

The three young suspects will all be charged with burglary in the second degree and causing damage to a place of worship.

Pastor Sanglimbene told FOX 5's Portia Bruner at the time he hoped those responsible would turn their lives around and he holds no grudges.

Because of their age, their names were not released.

RELATED: Sheriff: Vandals target Cherokee County church