50 displaced, 24 units damaged after fire at DeKalb County apartment complex

- DeKalb County fire crews are on the scene of a two alarm fire at the Eagles Run apartments.

The apartment complex is located on Bouldercrest Road in unincorporated DeKalb County.

According the DeKalb County Fire spokesperson 50 people, 30 adults and 20 children, are displaced after the fire but no one was reported injured.

Officials say the fire started on the third floor of the apartments around 3 p.m., but do not know what caused the fire. Around 50 firefighters responded to the scene, but eventually had to pull out of the building because the flames were too intense.

The fire is now out, and the Red Cross is on scene assisting those who were displaced.