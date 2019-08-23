< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Deputies: Candy which made middle school students sick not drugged 23 2019 06:17PM By FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 23 2019 01:47PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 23 2019 06:17PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 06:33PM EDT BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Deputies in Butts County said the candy which made several middle school students sick Friday was not tainted with drugs. Several students became sick Friday at Henderson Middle School in Jackson, Georgia. The students told deputies they had ingested candy.

After serving a search warrant, deputies found the candy contained no narcotic or THC, a substance found in marijuana.

Investigators did find out the candy, which they described as looking like "fruity pebbles" with a hard texture, was picked up at an area food bank and either may have spoiled or was contaminated causing the illness.

Deputies have ruled out any wrong-doing on the part of the students.

Firefighters from Butts and Henry counties, as well as the city of Jackson, all responded to the scene. The Jackson Police Department also assisted.

The exact number of students and the severity of illness was not immediately known. 