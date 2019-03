- A U.S. Army servicewoman surprised her Atlanta family with an emotional reunion.

Army Specialist Amneiah Hodge is now home from serving in Germany.

She surprised her dad and brothers as part of a special ROTC presentation at Heritage High School in Conyers.

Hodge planned the surprise with her mom.

Her dad and brothers knew she was back in the U.S., but didn't know she was here in Atlanta.

She told FOX 5 she's especially proud of her two younger brothers, who she says have followed in her footsteps.

Both of them are part of the school's ROTC program.