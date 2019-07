- Seniors got quite the workout Wednesday.

Rapper Future's Freewishes Foundation held a fitness event Wednesday.

The event was aimed at helping get seniors off the couch and exercise more.

FOX 5's Deidra Dukes emceed the event at the Martin Luther King Junior Recreation and Aquatic Center in southeast Atlanta.

Seniors had the chance to work out, meet, and talk with new friends, and learn about healthy living.